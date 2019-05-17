Editor:
Arming teachers who are properly trained in the use of firearms is not a bad idea. It is simply adding another layer of protection to our schools.
Note that I said “properly trained.” This would, of course, include everything from basic marksmanship and shooting techniques to firearm safety. Use of force laws and state laws would be taught to those teachers who would qualify to carry these weapons while working at school. They would have to attend regular training updates as laws change and demonstrate their skill on a yearly basis by shooting the same qualifying course as our local police and deputy sheriffs do.
I can't imagine any teacher not wanting or having any experience with firearms to suddenly start to carry a gun. However, I am sure that there are several who do. How about the retired law enforcement officer or military vet who is now a teacher? You have different tools in your tool box so you can get the job done correctly, the right tool for the right job. So why not allow the properly trained and motivated Teacher the ability to fill this job?
After all, we use armed guards to protect our money, why not our children?
Sherman Robinson
Port Charlotte
