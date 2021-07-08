Editor:

The theme of President Biden's inaugural speech was unity, but in April 2021 the federal Department of Education released a draft rule reaffirming the President’s determination to push Critical Race Theory (CRT) in U.S. schools.

One feature of CRT is that law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist so they function to create inequalities between whites and nonwhites. Consequently, CRT divides us into oppressors and those who are oppressed which is precisely the opposite of the unity theme of the President’s Inaugural address. Therefore, it seems the President would do well to discontinue any further discussion of unity and CRT until he is able to resolve the difference of opinion he is having — with himself.

Rick Metzger

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

