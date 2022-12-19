Mass shooters possess the deadly element of surprise. Their cruelty destroys lives before first responders have a chance to act.
It is time we unite in demanding mass media use their privileged position to protect us. The solution lies in a preemptive campaign to affront the feelings of troubled, alienated, plotting minds.
Human feelings traverse a two-way street. Feeling derived from a grudge against society prompt a disturbed mind to plot revenge.
United campaigns against cowardly behavior travel the same mental conduit, but in the opposite direction.
When someone armors up and soft targets innocent children or vulnerable adults, we're justified in labeling that person a blatant coward.
Today's urgency of need is our license to abruptly sear and jolt the feelings of would-be shooters, before they add to the numbers of those already left heartbroken, killed or maimed.
A sustained campaign reaches its target audience first, but more importantly, talks to our youth, early in their formative years. (Think Smokey the Bear).
Please reach out to your very own media contacts, asking them to add momentum to this national movement, heaping shame and disgrace upon today's unabated continuous carnage. A coalescing of media's efforts will produce a better campaign soon enough, but for now, shock and awe from diverse contributors (prompted by you) is urgently needed.
