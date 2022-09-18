I told you so. For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America.
Several months ago, I said that with no work at all Florida could be No. 1 and here we are. There were1,614 resident deaths who knows how many out-of-state people. Currently COVID deaths in Florida have reached 80,0000, thanks Team DeSantis. Also, for those that think Marco Rubio is looking out for you then why did he vote against capping insulin prices at $35?
Lawyer Ron is at it again justifying his million-dollar election police with 20 or is it 18 people who voted illegally. Trouble is they all received voter cards from the state of Florida, let's go Team DeSantis. Free to raise the rent to any level. Free to evict anyone, including children and the disabled. Free to be homeless and live in your car. Free to bear unwanted children. Free to speed through red lights. Free to carry guns and intimidate. Free to enjoy road rage and shoot at other cars. Free to defraud seniors and suckers. Free to sue school boards or county commissions. Free to demand teachers not stress children with unpleasant truths. Our governor has seen to it that Florida is truly the land of the free.
One last thing with $180 million in his "war chest" why is he begging me for money?
If you don’t believe in religious liberty for all, then you don’t believe in religious liberty at all.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.