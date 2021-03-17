Editor:

Thank you TEAM Punta Gorda for the lovely pots of Supertonias plants on Taylor Street. The time and effort of 18 volunteers made this happen.

TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers have helped beautify the city of Punta Gorda since Hurricane Charley. They not only plant the beautiful plants but maintain them which includes trimming when necessary, checking weekly (pot parents) to make sure they are free of pests and receiving the correct amount of water.

Suzanne McCormick

Punta Gorda

