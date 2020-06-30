Editor:
The recent epidemic of desecration of statues of public figures and important national icons, reveals a profound degree of failure of our educational system to properly convey to the next generation the true fabric of the American heritage. It is clear from their actions that our younger citizens are victims of a profound ignorance of American history and are strongly taken advantage of by a liberal insurrectional force which needs their energy to attract attention to their distorted socialistic cause. There has been a national tragedy in Minneapolis, and it will be with us for some time. But vandalism of public icons and looting of private businesses does not solve the problem. However, the frightened public officials don’t have the strength of character to take these misguided people to task.
My recommendation is to enact legislation to make the minimum penalty for defacing public statues and icons a fine equal to the cost of restoring the damaged object and a jail term during which the perpetrator must study every aspect of the history of the damaged object, present their findings in a written document available to the public and pledge to never again deface any item of public property under the penalty of life in prison.
Bill Folchi
Punta Gorda
