Editor:
"Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead."
That should be the motto of the tech industry today. So far they have given rise to identity theft, election rigging and couch potato bank robbers, to name just a few of the abominations. We, like lemmings, follow along blindly, being fleeced daily while the billionaire techies stumble into the next catastrophe.
Now they are busily trying to create AI (artificial intelligence) because they don’t have any, I suppose. They don’t seem to realize that if they use human intelligence as a model, it is the only one they have after all. Their creation will sooner or later begin destroying us just like we do to each other.
It’s time we stop this and concentrate on becoming better human beings to emulate and making the internet a safe place for humans to participate in. If they’re so smart why can’t they make the Internet safe?
If Trump and his ilk don’t succeed in destroying us all, the tech industry will. “First things first” is the correct motto to go by.
Donald Steiner
North Port
