Editor:
Source notes that I have viewed suggest artificial intelligence and related technologies can be both great and also dangerous! A foreign policy source suggests that by 2030, entire industries are likely to be replaced by software code! Many experts now realize their jobs will be replaced.
Governments around the world realize the perils, as well. Institutions are studying the possibilities and also surmise some grave issues. I get contacted daily by digital currency operatives about their digital currencies on LinkedIn and even Facebook, and I see growing problems! I am not a fan.
I see and agree with others that these currencies will indeed destabilize global finance, and borrowing, as noted from the Foreign Policy Association - robotics will likely accelerate the relocation of manufacturing, and jobs will lessen.
I have been interested in manufacturing and loss since Daniel Bell wrote about job loss in the 1970s. There is much haphazard approaches of coming technology efforts, which includes the United States and China! There lie dangers and great opportunities. How will it end?
Bill Weightman
North Port
