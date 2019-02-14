Editor:
A recent letter suggested that we should be asking those in charge of protecting the border (the experts) for advice about building a wall or other type of barrier. As this writer is probably aware, our president has spoken to the border patrol as well as ICE and Homeland Security.
This has been widely reported on conservative news sites, but their advice is not covered on mainstream media outlets. Rather, they spend countless hours on “reports” that there is not a crisis at the border. This is why your average liberal believes Pelosi and Schumer.
Nancy Pelosi suggests a technology wall. Just exactly what does that mean? Drones overhead dropping leaflets telling the border jumpers to go home, or cameras to watch them as they cross? Perhaps facial recognition could be used when they apply for welfare, etc., with false documents. This way they could be captured quickly and returned home, saving us countless millions.
Dave O’Brien
North Port
