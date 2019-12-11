Editor:
Yesterday I have watched the video of the teen who died in a detention center! He was sick, all alone in a concrete cell, nothing but a few newspapers to use as a cover. He was not a criminal.
This happened in our great America. I cried! Today I am sick to my stomach! (Please do watch it.)
He was being watched there by the workers who represents the U.S. — a great nation.
I would like to see everyone of them being charged with his murde.
Our politicians use those cells for this purpose, should spend just a day in the centers to develop some compassion!
Emine Sahin
Port Charlotte
