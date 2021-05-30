Editor

In the last two or three years customer service in most brick and mortar businesses has deteriorated drastically especially with the advent of COVID-19. I waste many hours a day just trying to straighten out simple common-sense problems.

It seems as though the quality and amount of the staff to be at a very low standard. Perhaps it is because most of the business have few customers. I wonder why?

I now likely do over 80 % of my business online with wonderful quick service. If I do have a problem almost all of them a solved within minutes with the first person I talk to on the phone and no transferring me around, putting me on hold with music and ads, or just dropping the call altogether which usually happens with the local businesses.

The customer service departments should be called “screw the customer department.”


I really like to do business locally but until they change the way they operate I and many others will do business from the comforts of our homes and save money and hassle. I also like the feature I can almost return anything for a month with no questions asked and no charges.

The other big gripe I have is scam or telemarketers calls.

I receive on the average between 15 to 20 of these calls per day that waste my time running around the house to answer. I use as many call blocking techniques as I can. They should be outlawed or fined $50 per call.

John Surkan

Port Charlotte

