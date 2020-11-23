Editor:
We have the opportunity to tell the commissioners what we think about boat storage on county property that we control at the moment. This will only benefit big boat owners and not the majority of residents.
At 1 p.m. this Tuesday at the county building on Murdock. We can speak directly to the commissioners and tell them what we think would be best for Charlotte County residents on land currently owned by us, the residents.
If the owners of Fishermen's Village think this is a good idea let them build it at Fishermen's Village. I don't think fuel storage, boat repair, and giant boat storage are the best use of waterfront land we own.
Stand up and be counted. The Sun newspaper already expressed its opinion against this development. Now it's time for you, I, and everyone to let them know. See you there this Tuesday.
Jack VanderHeyden
Port Charlotte
