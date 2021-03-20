Editor:
The Florida Legislature is doing its best to take away your right to vote. 4.9 million of you, 44% of voters, voted by mail in the 2020 election. It was safer and easier.
The 2020 vote was determined to have been totally secure. And yet, your representatives, want to make it harder for you to vote. They will take away drop boxes and make it necessary for you to request a mail-in ballot every year. Why? Shouldn’t we be making it easier for folks to vote in a democracy?
The bottom line is that the Florida Legislature doesn’t want everyone to vote, not Democrats, not poor people, not brown and black people and not people who have physical challenges getting to the polls. If you are in favor of voter suppression, do nothing. If you believe in democracy, call Senator Gruters 941-914-2004 and tell him to vote no to SB90.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
