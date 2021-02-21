Editor:
While there was outrage this summer when people called to “defund the police,” why has there been ongoing support for defunding the schools? Our state has reduced school funding by 30% in the years 2008-2018. With a proposed law, SB-48, additional funds will be channeled away from our public schools to private schools. In addition, rather than audit the schools annually, the proposal reduces the audit to once every three years. Three years is a complete middle school career fo a student!
“Private” means “profit,” so rather than our tax dollars going to educate our children, they are going to business owners! This on the heels of a pandemic where children have lost a year of learning.
Where is the outrage against this “defunding of our public schools?” Let our state representative and Majority Leader Michael Grant at 941-613-0914 and our Senator Joe Gruters at 850-487-5023 know that you do not support FL SB48. Now is the time to increase public spending to reduce the long term impact of this pandemic year’s losses of instruction.
In addition, seek opportunities to tutor, provide a computer for a student who does not have one, or offer other support for our students. We have many grandparents here who don’t have kids in our schools but who are great mentors to help these people overcome the impact of the pandemic. Stay safe and help support the education of our kids. They are our future!
Linda Richardson
Punta Gorda
