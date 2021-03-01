Editor:
What does the GOP even stand for anymore?
The GOP used to have a set of core principles. Last year the Republican platform they passed was "whatever Trump wants." I thought it was strange, it's even more strange now that he is no longer president.
So what do you do the people who vote GOP want? Lower taxes? We have 50 years of proof that "trickle down economics" do not work. Bloomberg has a story about it. Lower regulations? Ask the fine people of Texas how that works out. Small government? Trump added $7 trillion to the debt, percentage wise only outdone by other Republican presidents, Reagan, W. Bush. States rights? This was proven on January 6th false. Most of them voted to overturn the elections in another state. Law and order? You no longer get to claim this mantle after Sen. Hawley, Cruz and all those other Congress people including ours, Greg Stuebe, along with president Trump incited a riot, that caused the capitol being stormed where a police officer was murdered and over 140 injured.
Maybe we should have taken Ronald Reagan at his word that "government is the problem." This seems to be the only guiding principle in the party. Please take note of this when voting in the future.
I would in fact like a response to this, what do you people stand for?
Brian Duenow
Englewood
