What happened to my country? Under President Trump’s leadership in 2018, the U.S. surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world's largest producer of crude oil. We exported oil and natural gas to the EU. Now we must buy oil from Russia and Saudi Arabia.
What happened? Gasoline at the pump is up. You see that every time you fill up. The cost of natural gas to heat homes went up 51% from the average cost in 2020. What happened?
In December 2020, the Taliban/ISIS had lost control of most of its territory and was largely dismantled. Now the Taliban rules Afghanistan. What happened? Our southern border was under control. Now it’s a complete disaster allowing over 1.66 million immigrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, with no proof of vaccination or Covid-19 testing. What happened?
Inflation is now 6.8%. Prices are rising on everything with no end in sight. What happened? The supply chain has worked smoothly for many years, now it’s broken. What happened? No mandates, Yes mandates. Which is it? More people have died of Covid-19 during President Biden’s administration, than under Trump's. And there was no vaccine until the last month of President Trump’s term. What happened?
Crime is up, punishment is down. What happened? We had energy independence, now it’s gone. What happened? Once you were paid to work, now you are paid not to work. What happened? When did minimum wage morph into a living wage? What happened?
