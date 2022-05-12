Florida is home to 67 counties, 74 school districts made up of 4,319 K-12 schools. I would like to know which county, school district and school teaches sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3 as stated by Gov. DeSantis. He seems to have so much input on this topic that legislation is desperately needed to correct this pervasive problem.
So which school district is it? One would think if it really existed, we would have read all about it. Is this really an issue or a hot-button talking point? Or is this another attempt at “just in case legislation” similar to the national anthem being sung at sporting events (which it already is).
The legislation states that: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standard.”
How do you define developmentally appropriate? What are the state standards? According to our governor, “we should be able to send our kids to kindergarten without them being sexualized.” Again, where does this happen and what does it mean? HB 1557 is riddled with vagueness as to be almost unenforceable.
One might think it was purposefully written that way. So governor, since this seems to be your hot-button talking point, which school is it?
