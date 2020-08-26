Editor:
During this election season we see daily viscous attacks against Trump by liberals and the MSM. Practically everything Trump has done is misrepresented in these attacks.
Public unions are just one example. Liberal politicians like Andrew Cuomo for years have given public unions expensive concessions to win voter support and donations/kick backs.
One result is we now have, by far, the most expensive educational system on Earth. Yet U.S. student academic achievement levels are unimpressively ranked in the middle of the developed and developing countries. Those most damaged by this politically dysfunctional educational system are poor blacks. Liberal politicians are dead against charter schools which significantly outperform the public union controlled schools.
Trump understands that education is a key to lifting blacks from poverty but his support for charters is characterized by liberals as "anti-education" or "not supporting state/local public services".
Trump refuses to support the liberals insistence on a $1 trillion bailout to liberal states which have run up unfunded liabilities to public unions in the process of buying votes. The Congressional liberals in return will not support a Covid pandemic bill to help our citizens.
You judge who is doing the right thing.
Carl Hansen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.