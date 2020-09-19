Editor:
Mr. Pitts,
I was outraged when I read your commentary in the Charlotte Sun newspaper re: Kyle. As I read through your description of events I noticed you left out all of the key facts leading up to Kyle defending his life!
I guess with your rose-colored glasses on you didn't notice the protester that smashed him in the head with a skateboard or the protester that kicked him and lastly the protester that pulled his gun and was ready to blow Kyle's brains out. Oh, I guess these weren't important facts for your racist story.
I was a subscriber to the Charlotte Sun for years and finally canceled the paper because I couldn't handle your racist/hateful articles anymore. Unfortunately the Sun has been delivering the paper as a promotion and I will tell them to please never leave this racist/hate at my property ever again!
P.S. Kyle was asked by a local business owner to help protect his property from rioters, he lived approx. 20 miles from the site (which crosses a state line).
When the world stops judging by the color of skin it will be a better place for all of us!
Jeffrey Crocker
Punta Gorda
