Editor:
I am a Democrat asking Democrats to ask their Republican friends to vote for experience.
We have different times, right now and no time for practicing: "How to become a politician"!
If you have children please stay close to them, the need for each other is great right now!
Please listen to experts right now and not the copy writers.
Two years ago, Bob Starr received the Outstanding Service Award for his leadership and dedication to his fellow citizens.
This request is from a former mayor and police commissioner.
Alex Haak
Murdock
