Editor:

Stop defunding our schools!

Florida Senate Bill SB48, sponsored by Senator Manny Diaz, Jr., is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Disguised as an Education Savings Account expansion, it really is intended as a back door to fund more private schools with more of your tax dollars.

These private schools are not required to provide the same performance information as are public institutions which leads to less accountability and transparency.

This is not acceptable. Even if you don’t have kids in school, call Senator Diaz at 305-364-3073 and tell him you oppose SB48.

Leonard Guckenheimer

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments