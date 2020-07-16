Editor:
If only one race or culture told the history of our land, oh what a difference from the truth such a tale would be. Consider the foamy article about the wonderful turpentine camps that ran recently in the Sun. No mention was made of the system of forced labor in which sheriffs and law enforcement folks arrested black people on minor charges and sent them to work in the turpentine camps.
It became such a big scandal that it launched an investigation, which found that a state senator owned the largest turpentine empire in Florida. It led to a Hollywood movie about the camps, in which a little white boy played the hero, despite the fact that most turpentine camp workers were black.
Folks are whining about statues being torn down and how parts of history are being lost. Just as the statues represent false history written by one race to the discredit another, so does the weak turpentine try to do an equal injustice by omitting a crucial part of history.
Try and getting a more diverse staff. That's the first step to correcting such misinformation. Then think about getting better editors, so whitewashed history like this is checked. There's a good chance the writer didn't mean to be a racist, but such a one-side story is racist because it writes Black people out of history.
James Abraham
Port Charlotte
