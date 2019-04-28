Editor:
Other letters have pointed out the reasons for not creating multi-use courts at Franz Ross and Harold Avenue parks, so I will not repeat those.
I would, however, like to bring attention to the ratio of pickleball to tennis courts. In the interest of equity, the 4:1 number creates a discrepancy.
If the county parks department and board of commissioners, to whom those who play league tennis pay to reserve the courts, would make use of two-court venues, ie., Midway, Deep Creek, Gaines and Harbour Heights Parks, they would create 16 pickleball courts. In addition to Gilchrist and the under-construction Pickleplex (the last time I checked both if these are still in Charlotte County), that would give pickleball players a preponderance of courts.
All the public court tennis league players are asking for are six dedicated tennis courts, three at each park, Franz Ross and Harold Avenue. We don’t feel that we are being greedy or demanding, just asking for a fair share.
Really, Charlotte County, is that too much to ask?
Leslie Swantek
Port Charlotte
