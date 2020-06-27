Editor:
Of course we have a racial problem in our country, and in every country. That will probably always be the case. Everyone wants to socialize with any group who are most like themselves, and have similar values. That’s just human nature. That’s our comfort zone. Those who are not part of a particular group may feel stigmatized, and possibly resent the exclusion.
In a civilized society everyone seeks out groups in which they share commonalities, and should recognize and celebrate the differences. We can’t all be bowling champions, bridge players, bikers, scholars, etc. We should be grateful we live in a country where we have protections that allow us to freely enjoy our passions without fear of reprisal.
Blacks have nothing but opportunity in America. Try finding the same opportunity anywhere else in the world. If you are born in America you’ve won life’s economic lottery. Take advantage of it.
No one can solve this over-blown black problem but black America. No one can throw enough money at it. We’ve tried that. Black America needs to look in the mirror and stop blaming others, especially white people. Black lives do matter, but no more than all lives. We should strive to be Americans, working together for the good of all.
My personal complaints: Don’t kneel when our anthem is played. Too many people died for our flag. Respect authority. We need to remain a land of laws and protect and defend those brave souls who work to do just that.
Jerry O’Halloran
Punta Gorda
