Editor:
For the last 34 years I have lived in East Englewood off Gillot Boulevard, which is one of the county’s MSBU taxing districts for street and drainage.
As a result of new construction over the years a serious drainage problem caused water to build up near my residence that would last the entire rainy season.
After calling public works, “Crew 171” was assigned the job of solving the problem. After their arrival and inquiring about the situation, to my surprise the supervisor and I discussed the best solution. The supervisor and his crew then carried out the plan until every foot of this problem was put on grade and finished raked for sod. At that point sod was ordered to complete the job.
After working for General Development for 23 years, (18 as supervisor over pipe and drainage) I personally know some of the problems and comments this crew has to handle. Also, with my many years of experience doing this job, I appreciate “Crew 171” and feel Charlotte County should be happy to have “Crew 171” representing Charlotte County.
Otis (Odie) Futch
Port Charlotte
