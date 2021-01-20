Editor:

Saddam Hussein

Osama Bin Laden

Donald Trump

Three leaders of terrorist groups who spent their careers trying to destroy America. What a legacy for Trump: Second worst economic disaster in American history. Second worst pandemic in American history with the Trump virus eight administration officials indicted and/or in jail (or now pardoned) amounts to the most corrupt administration in history (he gets number one for this one).

First-ever terrorist attack on our nation’s Capitol promoted by Trump and a few others. He goes out a loser in every sense of the word. Republicans (you know, the self-proclaimed law and order party!) want Dems to be “gentle and kind,” and forgiving moving forward (where were they the past four years!). Truth is you can’t heal until the disease is eliminated…..removing him from the White House is not sufficient for the nation to heal. There must be justice.


Now we must deal with those who enabled and supported this clown. Our two spineless senators and our area‘s congressmen must be held accountable for not living up to their oath of office and allowing this four-year freak show to continue. We must flush the toilet one more time!

September 11

January 6

Dates that America was attacked by terrorists. America will never forget!

Christopher Nelson

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments