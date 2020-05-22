Editor;

I want to be a warrior like our president says. What would make it easier for me is to have access to testing every day like our president has decided to do since he had seen those around him have tested positive. I am confused as to why he has not made testing available to everyone, and says he is not in favor of so much testing.

I hear every knowledgeable scientist and intelligent governor saying what we need is testing, testing, and more testing. Even our president said anyone who wants a test can have a test. Where are they? Are they all now in the White House?? The only way to open our society is to know who is positive with the virus and the only way to do that is to test.

Wallace Sadoff

Port Charlotte

