Editor;
I want to be a warrior like our president says. What would make it easier for me is to have access to testing every day like our president has decided to do since he had seen those around him have tested positive. I am confused as to why he has not made testing available to everyone, and says he is not in favor of so much testing.
I hear every knowledgeable scientist and intelligent governor saying what we need is testing, testing, and more testing. Even our president said anyone who wants a test can have a test. Where are they? Are they all now in the White House?? The only way to open our society is to know who is positive with the virus and the only way to do that is to test.
Wallace Sadoff
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.