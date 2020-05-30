Editor:
I was happy to see that we have our first testing site open but was disappointed by some of the requirements that were in the article. Number one was that it was it was only for "those who believe they currently have the virus." Later in the article it pointed out that "A significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms."
People who are carriers or asymptomatic can spread the virus to others. The only way to know if an individual is asymptomatic is to test people without symptoms also. Why don't we just test everyone who wishes to be tested so we can identify all positive individuals?
In our surrounding counties tests are performed on anyone that wishes to be tested without appointments and it seems to be going quite well.
The next thing is that many elderly residents do not have transportation and would need to ask a friend or Charlotte County Transit to drive them to the Charlotte Sports Park. Is that a function of Charlotte County Transit?
I noted that appointments must be made by computer and many of our older citizens do not have computers. Where do they go? Maybe to the library?
I think it is great to have a testing site but I believe it needs some adjustments.
Richard Holt
Port Charlotte
