Editor:

Recently Rep. Cuellar from Texas, with an “A” rating from the NRA said, “This is not New York. In Texas we talk about God, guns and trucks.”

I’m sure he meant it as a compliment to Texans, but to me it seemed more of an insult.

Let’s see. Since 1901 there have been 908 Nobel prize winners. In all, 12% of them came out of just two New York universities, whereas .7% came out of Texas.

Texas is five times bigger than New York and has 40% more people and yet they appear to have an intellectual failure to thrive problem.

Why do you think that is?

Perhaps limiting your intellectual diet to just three things is not all that stimulating. Curiosity has to take a big hit, not to mention Nobel prizes.

Note to Rep. Cuellar, taking pride in being dumb is just plain dumb. (PS: Yes, I originally hailed from New York.)

Mike Deignan

Punta Gorda

