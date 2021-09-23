Texas abortion law: a young woman pregnant and distressed. Combine a pack of the religious self-righteous, the greedy for profit and the sadistic, plus legislative approval. What fun! Go get ‘em!
A woman assumed pregnant is accused of having had an abortion. Anyone who may have helped her in any way – doctor, family member, friend or anyone – can be sued in court by any accuser but if the alleged helper wins the case the accuser(s) cannot be forced to pay the legal costs. If the accuser wins, the helper(s) must pay them $10,000 and all legal costs. Found innocent, the supposed helper is penalized by their legal defense costs. No penalty for the false accuser.
A major effect of this legislation is to isolate distressed women from their family, friends and helpers who self-protectively likewise become isolated from all. Communist East Germany similarly wanted its citizens to spy on each other, report suspicious acts, and to fear each other.
We have discovered a whole new way to “protect and preserve rights.” Where else can we apply it?
Supreme Court Republican majority is stunned speechless.
Do we need more proof that Americans are descending into barbarism?
We do not have to go down this savage path. We have many thoughtful, caring people who can choose to work for greater sanity. We have to rise up and shout: “Enough of this insanity!” We are better people than this and we can do better. We must do better. Or we are lost.
