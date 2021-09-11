What an interesting ploy the Texas administration has produced with the explicit goal of eliminating abortions; Supreme Court ruling be damned.
This is extortion plain and simple. It’s the practice of obtaining something through force or threats. Or at exorbitant financial cost.
Since the courts have shown no interest in challenging the legal construct of this law I’m sure that other states will follow the Texas example for other goals they wish they had been able to achieve legally.
Now let me see…
I suppose New York could construct a law saying that anyone who owns a gun, has ever owned a gun, intends to own a gun, enters a gun store or gun fair, can sue the person, the store owner and/or employees and Gun Fair producers and sellers for up to $1,000.
The state could pay a ‘bounty’ of $100 to boot.
Perhaps a state could adapt the same type of scheme against marijuana or same-sex marriage; against drilling for oil or coal mining. Or not getting vaccinated. Or prohibiting immigration.
Perhaps some state could sue for not issuing a mandate requiring the wearing of a mask in school in order to protect the children from a virus. Ring a bell?
It’s a free-for-all!
There are many ills that could be cured quickly if only some nasty law did not get in the way.
But who cares about laws anyway.
Justices should be more careful at what they approve of by doing nothing.
