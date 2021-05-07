Editor:
This week is Public Service Recognition Week. I hope all of you have taken the time to thank a public service employee. They may be someone you know, a neighbor, a friend and/or a family member.
These are the people who have provided us with services such as essential financial services, processing stimulus payments, tax refunds, small business loans, Social Security checks, mail, mortgages and student loans to keep the economy churning and households operating.
As they do every day, they have kept us safe, tracking cyber threats, protecting the food supply, giving Covid-19 shots, and alerting Americans to treacherous weather conditions, among other critical and life-saving tasks.
Many were on the front lines, risking their own health to serve the American people. The pandemic took a heavy toll on these public servants: Countless workers were sickened by while at work, and thousands died as a result.
And while many Feds could work remotely, they put in hours around the clock, often while struggling to care for their families, like so many Americans.
Throughout the year, but especially during Public Service Recognition Week, May 2-8, Americans should express our thanks for these hard-working public servants, who make the everyday-and extraordinary-possible.
As a retired member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (Local NARFE Chapter 2194) I offer my sincere appreciation to all the public servants for their dedication and hard work during the past year. Thank you.
Norman Collin
Punta Gorda
