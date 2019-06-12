Editor:

"I love you," are words we want to hear from some one we love. We seldom hear it. why?

Satan the Devil, the God of this world has taken it away from many of us. The Bible says, God is love. And he is. Real happiness comes from him alone.

"Let's thank God for his love for we are the human family, and we should always love on another."

Donald Bohr

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments