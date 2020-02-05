Editor:
Thank God for President Trump! He is doing more for America and the world in spite of 24/7 attacks by the TDS anti-American Democrats in Washington and their propaganda arm MSM. Obama released $150 billion to Iran and over $400 million in cash, flown over in the dead of night. So, Obama and the Democrats further funded the #1 state sponsor of terrorism in the world, Iran!
Also, Obama ok'd the killing of bin Laden. I don't remember any Republicans attacking Obama for supporting killing that terrorist. President Trump ok'd the Soleimani killing. The Democrats attack Trump and apologize to Iran! Until the citizens of Iran, other than the military, began protesting and saying death to Iranian leaders.
Jan. 15 our president signs the China Trade deal worth billions for the USA. That same day the Democrats celebrated with impeachment efforts to stop Trump from doing any more great things for America. The USMCA soon. Another terrific win for the USA and yes, our President Trump!
Also, do you like paying $2.50 a gallon for gas, instead of maybe $4 if the Democrats were in charge? Because of Trump we are energy independent!
Now we have the phony impeachment coming to an end. Trump will notbe impeached! The Senate will vote to stop the charade so Congress can get back to working for America instead of against it and our President!
Ross Walcott
Englewood
