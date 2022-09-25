I want to thank Governor DeSantis for all of the great decisions he has made over the past couple of years to get us through a global pandemic and keep us free:
Freedom to visit our dying loved ones in nursing homes – even though nursing homes were the breeding ground for the spread of COVID-19.
Freedom to attend places of worship and schools prior to the development of vaccines, again more breeding grounds for the spread.
Freedom for local school authorities to make the best decisions for the health, welfare, and academic needs of our children.
Freedom for local city leaders to make the best decisions for running our cities.
Thank you for appointing a surgeon general who matched your disdain for mask wearing and vaccinations to keep people safe.
Thank you for helping out Texas by using our tax money to transport legal migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts. How presidential is that – to intervene for another state and make such executive decisions without care or consideration of the human beings involved? (And he isn’t even president)!
Thank you for keeping business going. (I wonder how much they paid you at the expense of the people who live and work here.)
And finally, thank you for your autocratic style of government to show Floridians and people from across the country what a great leader you are by keeping us free.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.