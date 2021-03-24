Editor:
The first thing your president did right after he sat in the big chair was stop the pipeline. Thank your president for the spike in fuel.
Then your president stopped the wall at the border. Thank your president for the influx of illegals coming across by the thousands. Pray tell what is your president going to do with all those people. Who will take care of them?
Pray tell what is your daughter playing basketball or soccer going to do when a 6-foot, 2-inch, 200-pound transgender gets out there with them? You must know it's the law. Thank your president.
All I can say is good luck. Boy, am I glad that I am 87. The chances of me seeing this country go down are slim.
Frances Pane
North Port
