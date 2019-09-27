Editor:

Occasionally, I have read letters from individuals who have benefited from someone they did not know and who paid for their meal, groceries or some other kindness.

I am happy to add my story from Friday evening when I had gone to Café 776 and after my meal my waitress told me that the gentleman across the aisle from me had paid my bill.

I was flabbergasted and although I thanked him I wish I had told him that his mother would be proud of him and that I would be paying forward his kindness. There really are many exceptional people in our neighborhood.

Lori Anthony

Englewood

