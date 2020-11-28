Editor:
Every year I think about the things I am thankful for - family, friends, and co-workers always come up. Many times in that specific order.
This year I am extra thankful for the amazing caregivers I work alongside. These amazing people have made a difference each and every day caring for our community during the COVID pandemic. The caregivers at Englewood Community Hospital heal with clinical aptitude and precision, but also with love.
The team's passion to impact lives is truly unmatched and even during the most challenging of times (mentally, physically, emotionally, monetarily) each and every one of us has dug deep and channeled our passion to care for others.
I will also be thankful when the pandemic slows, so those who give 100% each and every day can spend time with their families and friends.
Steve Young
CEO, Englewood Community Hospital
