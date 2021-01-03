Editor:
As we celebrate the holidays, our family wanted to share our deep appreciation to Charlotte County for their commitment to honor the memory of my brother William R. Gaines Jr. and his sacrifice for our country. The story behind the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park and its vision is a reflection of our freedoms.
Our country has a rich history of those who have served in the military and honoring them not only remembers their service, but inspires others to serve. What is unique about the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park is that it not only honors our military, it also honors our First Responders who serve our community everyday.
The connection to Veterans and First Responders lies in the Beirut Peacekeeping Mission from 1982-1984. It was on October 23, 1983 when William Gaines Jr. was killed along with 240 other Marines, sailors, and soldiers. This was one of the first major acts of terrorism against America by Iran, and is an often overlooked piece of history. The purpose of the Marines being in Beirut with a Multi-National force was to help protect the citizens of Lebanon who had been battered by civil war and Middle East conflicts.
The park which the Charlotte County Commission has diligently supported is a reflection of why we celebrate our freedoms. It is a place where kids can enjoy the playgrounds, families can exercise together, or enjoy the beautiful nature of our community.
Thank you for ensuring freedom continues to ring in Charlotte County!
Michael Gaines
Tampa
