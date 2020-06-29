Editor:
North Port needs to tweak its park and recreation website. On 6/26 an article was in the Sun saying that the website was open for requests for the Fireworks Parking Pass. After being on the website on and off for five hours, I finally decide to wait or my husband to call. I have had throat cancer and I'm hard to understand. He called and Burt Thomas answered. When we told him we were having problems getting the pass he said that there had been problems with the website. He took our info and said he would try to send us an email by the end of the day. He did and thank you, Burt Thomas, my grandson will be delighted. I also have to remember to cancel Adobe which I had to download in order to get the pass emailed.
Roberta Christy
North Port
