Editor:

Well deserved thanks go to the public who attended the recent “Garden Extravaganza” at the Port Charlotte Beach Park.

As a county Centennial project, it was proudly presented by the Port Charlotte Garden Club and co-sponsored by Charlotte County Community Services.

Proceeds from its success will be directed to horticulture projects and garden related groups, along with academic scholarships to local students. Notably, the non-profit club has provided 63 years of support to Port Charlotte and remains the oldest service organization still in existence in Port Charlotte.

Many thanks to all for your attendance and support.

Sandi Witzke

Port Charlotte

