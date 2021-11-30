Editor,

Thank you, to the two letter writers for their letters in the Friday, Nov. 26 Letters to the Editor in the Daily Sun concerning the Rittenhouse cartoon. My sentiments exactly.

I was shocked and disgusted at the inferences portrayed by the cartoon, coming on the heels of a not guilty ruling by the jury. The cartoon was inappropriately published by this newspaper.

Mitzy Allen

Punta Gorda

