Editor:
Many thanks to the Sun for its outstanding coverage (a full page) of this wonderful event in Monday's edition. We attended it for the awards ceremony and it was obvious that both the "Bigs" and the "Littles" were having a wonderful time.
Our special thanks to the Englewood Fishing Club, which has sponsored the event annually for the past 10 years.
We are obliged, however, to point out one error in the article. It incorrectly identifies us as Fishing Club board members. In fact, we are members of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Englewood Community Board; we are not directly affiliated with the Fishing Club. Nor were we specifically honored at the ceremony. That distinction belongs to all the Fishing Club members and Big Brothers and Sisters who have made this event a success for ten straight years.
But nitpicks aside, thanks again to the Sun for your great coverage of this worthwhile event.
Barry, Kathy Kean
Rotonda West
