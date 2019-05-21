Editor:
Thanks for two recent columns by Joe Henderson and E.J. Dionne. I enjoy Mr. Henderson's columns, but the one on May 18 "rang a bell" with me.
I did not vote for Governor DeSantis and was disgusted with his campaign videos using his children to herald Trump's platform. However, I, too, applaud the governor’s policies on behalf of our state's environment and his veto of a bill to take away more local control (i.e. a law to ban local regulation of plastic straws).
Mr. Dionne's revelations on the leadership (or mis-leadership) of the NRA gives me hope that the stranglehold of its lobbying group may be facing implosion. Another article I read recently reminded readers of a time when the NRA was all about educational programs for hunters and gun owners. It is now a beacon for anyone who wants to hide behind a "right” and wage fear and hatred.
So while my hope for a saner and safer future is renewed, I will continue to monitor state and federal policy-making. I’ve heard that "no one reads the paper anymore." For many years when I was working full time and taking care of a family, I yearned for the day when I could sit down with my morning coffee and read the paper. That day is here and every morning I am thankful to see the "paper" on my driveway.
Please keep printing everything you can about what is happening in our world, around the corner and beyond.
Bonnie Leroy
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.