A special thanks to Toy Coxy of Keller-Williams Reality who organized and sponsored donations via gift cards for the homeless and foster home students who are graduating from Lemon Bay High School. These students have persevered through difficult times to earn their diplomas! Congratulations students.
Mel and Beth Moyer
Port Charlotte
