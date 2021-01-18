Editor:

The other evening, I needed to go to Englewood Community Hospital ER. While getting my husband into the hospital somehow, he (lol) lost his wallet. We needed it to show ID and insurance card.

I ran around outside, think chicken with head cut off, looking in bushes, under cars, along the sidewalk, and in trash cans, but to no avail. When I returned to the ER somebody had found his wallet and returned it to him.

A simple thank you isn’t enough, so I offer you a sincere thank you.

Paulette Stilson

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments