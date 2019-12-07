Editor:
I want to express my appreciation and thankfulness to the kind and honest lady who found my wallet that I dropped today (12/3/19) in front of Parcel Express in Tiffany Square in Englewood. Thanks also to Parcel Express for keeping it safe until I could retrieve it.
It is what I am most thankful for in this wonderful town of Englewood in which we live. Love and blessings to you all.
Trudy Yukl
Englewood
