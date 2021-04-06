Editor:
My husband Henry has been in the veteran's nursing home here in Port Charlotte for four years. His care there is very good and I thank the staff there, especially CNAs Robin and Ginnett. Henry went into the hospital and returned to the vet's home under hospice care. Again his care was very good. I was very pleased with hospice.
On March 21, he passed away. He was transferred to the Robertson Funeral Home where we had prearrangements. There everything was handled with professional care. I was again very pleased. I just want to thank everyone who cared for Henry at his most difficult time. Thank you, all!
Elsie Maikowski
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.