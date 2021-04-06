Editor:

My husband Henry has been in the veteran's nursing home here in Port Charlotte for four years. His care there is very good and I thank the staff there, especially CNAs Robin and Ginnett. Henry went into the hospital and returned to the vet's home under hospice care. Again his care was very good. I was very pleased with hospice.

On March 21, he passed away. He was transferred to the Robertson Funeral Home where we had prearrangements. There everything was handled with professional care. I was again very pleased. I just want to thank everyone who cared for Henry at his most difficult time. Thank you, all!

Elsie Maikowski

Port Charlotte

