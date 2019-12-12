Editor:

Thank you to all the car folks that came out to our cruise-in at the Michael Saunders parking lot, corner of Beach Road and U.S. 776 last Saturday night. The DJ, Tommy Tunes, was great, the food truck, Puerto Rican Spice, was delicious and a huge thanks to all the Michael Saunders agents, Tonya Cher, Mary Jo Cludius, Kathleen Godlewsky, Ron Paul and Reatha Valera for their door prize donations and time spent assisting.

A very special thanks to Erin Halstead and her husband for the relief facilities they provided. I hope we can do this again next year! All proceeds earned from this event will be donated to “Mission 22” a non-profit who combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate. Thank you everyone and Merry Christmas!

Mitch Mesenburg

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments