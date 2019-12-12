Editor:
Thank you to all the car folks that came out to our cruise-in at the Michael Saunders parking lot, corner of Beach Road and U.S. 776 last Saturday night. The DJ, Tommy Tunes, was great, the food truck, Puerto Rican Spice, was delicious and a huge thanks to all the Michael Saunders agents, Tonya Cher, Mary Jo Cludius, Kathleen Godlewsky, Ron Paul and Reatha Valera for their door prize donations and time spent assisting.
A very special thanks to Erin Halstead and her husband for the relief facilities they provided. I hope we can do this again next year! All proceeds earned from this event will be donated to “Mission 22” a non-profit who combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate. Thank you everyone and Merry Christmas!
Mitch Mesenburg
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.