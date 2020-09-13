Editor:

Our precious Dachshund, "Nathan," 11 years crossed the Rainbow Bridge on August 13, 2020.

We would like to thank Pet Passings by Kays-Ponger & Uselton cremation services.

Robin Huffman and Steve conducted our individual ceremony. They were the kindness and people one person could ever met.

We would also like to thank the staff of Heron Creek Animal Hospital. We are so grateful to Anita Holt V.M.D., Nathan's doctor and friend for many years.

Pat Baldwin

Port Charlotte

